Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $433,829.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,112.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock worth $895,773 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

