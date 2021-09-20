Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRHU. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRHU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

