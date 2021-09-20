HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,370 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

