HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $61.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

