US Bancorp DE Purchases 148 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cree were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

CREE stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

