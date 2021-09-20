2,510 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $553,775.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

