US Bancorp DE Has $91,000 Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 148,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NVMI stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.