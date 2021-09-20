Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,235,366.62 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.11 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

