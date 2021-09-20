HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LX. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ LX opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

