HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.