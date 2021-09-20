HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 101,892 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Silvercorp Metals worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 249,624 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

SVM stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $737.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

