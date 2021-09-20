HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

