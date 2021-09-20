11,213 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.09% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHPA stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

