Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRSVU opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.