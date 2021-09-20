HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

GNTX stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

