Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 650 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $263,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,479,596. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

