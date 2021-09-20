EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP Sells $333,222.00 in Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EGP opened at $170.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

