Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 163,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.51 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

