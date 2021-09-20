Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $2,269,000.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SKX opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

