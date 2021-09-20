Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,602,750 shares of company stock valued at $103,378,925. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

