Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,421 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,943,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

