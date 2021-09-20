Sei Investments Co. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

