Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 75.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $199.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.25. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $210.23.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.