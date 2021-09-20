PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

