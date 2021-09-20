PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $150,000 Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

