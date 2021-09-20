Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,663 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $990.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

