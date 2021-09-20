Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Ingles Markets worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

