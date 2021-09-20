Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $190.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.10 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $736.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

PRFT stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $32,026,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $13,038,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

