Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.