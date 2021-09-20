Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,720 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.