KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.54 on Monday. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

