BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 1,625.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.70 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

