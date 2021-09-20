Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

