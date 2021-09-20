Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tilray by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tilray by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.17 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

