PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LSI Industries worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.