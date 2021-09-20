PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CASS opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

