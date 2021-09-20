AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

AZRX opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

