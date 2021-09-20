Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,400 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

