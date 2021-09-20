American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.