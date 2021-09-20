Swiss National Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.77 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.