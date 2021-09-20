Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kadant worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Kadant by 187.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 40.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI opened at $217.13 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,908 shares of company stock worth $728,550. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.