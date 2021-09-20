Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

