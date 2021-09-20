Swiss National Bank Has $4.33 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424,735 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 101,728 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $87.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

