44,002 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $10.83 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

