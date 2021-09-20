American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $436.60 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

