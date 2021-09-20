Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NOAH opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

