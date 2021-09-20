American Century Companies Inc. Buys 11,120 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,804,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of LPG opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

