Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $509,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer.

