Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Sells 45,000 Shares

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,616,680.75.

Shares of Great Bear Resources stock opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$754.18 million and a PE ratio of -125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.83. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.93.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

