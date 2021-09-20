Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 111.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $148.00 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,846,124.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,947 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

